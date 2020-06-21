2407 Maplewood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven

This gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready. The spacious ranch home offers:



* Completely updated kitchen

*Stainless steel microwave and oven

*New vinyl plank flooring throughout the home

*Huge 2 Tiered deck

*Spacious backyard

*Just minutes from 40 and 440



No government vouchers accepted



Please visit our website at fairfaxpm.com or call 919-797-9609 for additional information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.