Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
2407 Maplewood Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:46 PM

2407 Maplewood Lane

2407 Maplewood Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1879234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2407 Maplewood Lane, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready. The spacious ranch home offers:

* Completely updated kitchen
*Stainless steel microwave and oven
*New vinyl plank flooring throughout the home
*Huge 2 Tiered deck
*Spacious backyard
*Just minutes from 40 and 440

No government vouchers accepted

Please visit our website at fairfaxpm.com or call 919-797-9609 for additional information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Maplewood Lane have any available units?
2407 Maplewood Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Maplewood Lane have?
Some of 2407 Maplewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Maplewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Maplewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Maplewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Maplewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Maplewood Lane offer parking?
No, 2407 Maplewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Maplewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Maplewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Maplewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2407 Maplewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Maplewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2407 Maplewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Maplewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Maplewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
