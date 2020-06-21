2407 Maplewood Lane

Amenities
This gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready. The spacious ranch home offers:
* Completely updated kitchen
*Stainless steel microwave and oven
*New vinyl plank flooring throughout the home
*Huge 2 Tiered deck
*Spacious backyard
*Just minutes from 40 and 440
No government vouchers accepted
Please visit our website at fairfaxpm.com or call 919-797-9609 for additional information.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.