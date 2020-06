Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is the home you've been looking for! 3 BR Ranch style home with everything you need! Family Room with Gas Logs, Large kitchen with utility room. Fantastic Screen Porch overlooks huge partially fenced backyard! Easy to maintain! Fantastic location near North Hills and everything North Raleigh has to offer! Available February 28th Washer/dryer included! Pets allowed on case by case basis! Schedule your tour today!