All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 1706 Raney Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
1706 Raney Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:45 AM

1706 Raney Ct

1706 Raney Court · (919) 296-1134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1706 Raney Court, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
yoga
Follow the urban trend today! Downtown Raleigh is likely the most coveted living location for today's renters. Those who don't live here likely wish they did, and those who do swear they'll never leave. Downtown Raleigh is highly walkable, and you can even get to five points by foot in just a few minutes. We could spend days listing all the restaurants, clubs, pubs, breweries, shops, and entertainment such as Marbles Museum & IMAX. The famous Boylan Bridge view is a short walk as well as just about anything you could need from yoga, fitness/gyms, dance, coffee (many more than just Starbucks), games, coworking space, concerts, festivals, sporting events and just about anything else you can imagine in a major metro downtown central business district. This is the premier location for the area with no true nearby rival. Also on the rare occurrence where you do have to get in a car or take one of many bus routes, downtown is central to almost all major highways and you have surprisingly easy access to other parts of the triangle such as the Research Triangle (RTP), Durham, Cary, Apex Garner, all hospitals & more!

**View a 3D virtual walkthrough you have to see to believe at our website below. Its just like being in the house**

...........

Rocking chair front porch
Much-loved fenced yard
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Plush carpet
Gorgeous granite counters
Modern glass top range
French door fridge
Trendy pull out freezer drawer
Timeless stainless-steel appliances
Dishwasher and undermount microwave
The convenience of dual vanities
Beautiful & easy to maintain tiled shower
Lots of windows & natural light
Modern, open floorplan
End unit
Timeless brick exterior
Cozy fireplace
Custom lighting/ceiling fans throughout
Washer & dryer

.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we'll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen

Rental Terms
* Rent: $1,850* Available Now

Pet Policy
* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Raney Ct have any available units?
1706 Raney Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Raney Ct have?
Some of 1706 Raney Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Raney Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Raney Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Raney Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Raney Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Raney Ct offer parking?
No, 1706 Raney Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Raney Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Raney Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Raney Ct have a pool?
No, 1706 Raney Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Raney Ct have accessible units?
No, 1706 Raney Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Raney Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Raney Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1706 Raney Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lynn Lake Apartment Homes
6500 Paces Arbor Cir
Raleigh, NC 27609
The Timbers
5900 Timber Creek Ln
Raleigh, NC 27612
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd
Raleigh, NC 27612
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Hamilton Ridge
4901 Tall Timber Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity