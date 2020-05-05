1706 Raney Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym yoga

Follow the urban trend today! Downtown Raleigh is likely the most coveted living location for today's renters. Those who don't live here likely wish they did, and those who do swear they'll never leave. Downtown Raleigh is highly walkable, and you can even get to five points by foot in just a few minutes. We could spend days listing all the restaurants, clubs, pubs, breweries, shops, and entertainment such as Marbles Museum & IMAX. The famous Boylan Bridge view is a short walk as well as just about anything you could need from yoga, fitness/gyms, dance, coffee (many more than just Starbucks), games, coworking space, concerts, festivals, sporting events and just about anything else you can imagine in a major metro downtown central business district. This is the premier location for the area with no true nearby rival. Also on the rare occurrence where you do have to get in a car or take one of many bus routes, downtown is central to almost all major highways and you have surprisingly easy access to other parts of the triangle such as the Research Triangle (RTP), Durham, Cary, Apex Garner, all hospitals & more!



Rocking chair front porch

Much-loved fenced yard

Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Beautiful wood-look flooring

Plush carpet

Gorgeous granite counters

Modern glass top range

French door fridge

Trendy pull out freezer drawer

Timeless stainless-steel appliances

Dishwasher and undermount microwave

The convenience of dual vanities

Beautiful & easy to maintain tiled shower

Lots of windows & natural light

Modern, open floorplan

End unit

Timeless brick exterior

Cozy fireplace

Custom lighting/ceiling fans throughout

Washer & dryer



Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we'll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

Rental Terms

* Rent: $1,850* Available Now



Pet Policy

* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed