1517 Long Cove Court

Beautiful, Updated & Clean 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Home in Desirable Hedingham! Pool and Fitness Center Access included in rent! Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and FP. Open Floor Plan to Kitchen makes it great for gatherings and entertaining. New SS Whirlpool Appliances, Updated Baths, new flooring through with refinished hardwoods in kitchen & foyer, new interior paint, ceiling fans, large rear deck with quiet back yard that backs up to golf cart path. Located on cul-de-sac street with low traffic.