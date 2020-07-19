All apartments in Raleigh
1517 Long Cove Court

Location

1517 Long Cove Court, Raleigh, NC 27604
Hedingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful, Updated & Clean 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Home in Desirable Hedingham! Pool and Fitness Center Access included in rent! Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and FP. Open Floor Plan to Kitchen makes it great for gatherings and entertaining. New SS Whirlpool Appliances, Updated Baths, new flooring through with refinished hardwoods in kitchen & foyer, new interior paint, ceiling fans, large rear deck with quiet back yard that backs up to golf cart path. Located on cul-de-sac street with low traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Long Cove Court have any available units?
1517 Long Cove Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Long Cove Court have?
Some of 1517 Long Cove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Long Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Long Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Long Cove Court pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Long Cove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1517 Long Cove Court offer parking?
No, 1517 Long Cove Court does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Long Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Long Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Long Cove Court have a pool?
Yes, 1517 Long Cove Court has a pool.
Does 1517 Long Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 1517 Long Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Long Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Long Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
