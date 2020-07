Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great Ranch in the heart of Raleigh! Available for rent starting September 1, 2020. Lawn maintenance is included. Hardwood Floors throughout most of the house (no carpet). Kitchen is well equipped with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, washer and dryer. 3 bedroom one full bath. Showings will be limited to Tuesdays from 5-7 pm.