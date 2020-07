Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great ranch near Downtown Raleigh! - 3BD, 2BA ranch home near downtown. Open floor plan. New flooring in living room. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Ceiling fans. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. Wide driveway, outdoor storage, private backyard. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: I-40, take Rock Quarry Road exit towards downtown. Turn right onto E. Lenoir Street and home is on the left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880095)