Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM

1341 Crab Orchard Drive

1341 Crab Orchard Drive · (919) 852-0510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1341 Crab Orchard Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
volleyball court
4BR, 4BA condo in Lake Park. 5 min drive to NCSU Centennial Campus, walk to Lake Johnson, 8 minute walk to Wolf Line. Each BR has walk in closets, ceiling fans, and their own private bathroom! Perfect set up for 4 roommates for $1500/mo or $450/mo for each room including $50 utilities allowance. All kitchen appliances: Refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer are included. Community has pool, volleyball & basketball. Students need parent's guarantor agreement. HOA rule no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Crab Orchard Drive have any available units?
1341 Crab Orchard Drive has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Crab Orchard Drive have?
Some of 1341 Crab Orchard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Crab Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Crab Orchard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Crab Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Crab Orchard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1341 Crab Orchard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Crab Orchard Drive does offer parking.
Does 1341 Crab Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 Crab Orchard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Crab Orchard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1341 Crab Orchard Drive has a pool.
Does 1341 Crab Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 Crab Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Crab Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Crab Orchard Drive has units with dishwashers.
