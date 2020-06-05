1341 Crab Orchard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool volleyball court

4BR, 4BA condo in Lake Park. 5 min drive to NCSU Centennial Campus, walk to Lake Johnson, 8 minute walk to Wolf Line. Each BR has walk in closets, ceiling fans, and their own private bathroom! Perfect set up for 4 roommates for $1500/mo or $450/mo for each room including $50 utilities allowance. All kitchen appliances: Refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer are included. Community has pool, volleyball & basketball. Students need parent's guarantor agreement. HOA rule no pets!