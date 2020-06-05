1341 Crab Orchard Drive

Amenities
4BR, 4BA condo in Lake Park. 5 min drive to NCSU Centennial Campus, walk to Lake Johnson, 8 minute walk to Wolf Line. Each BR has walk in closets, ceiling fans, and their own private bathroom! Perfect set up for 4 roommates for $1500/mo or $450/mo for each room including $50 utilities allowance. All kitchen appliances: Refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer are included. Community has pool, volleyball & basketball. Students need parent's guarantor agreement. HOA rule no pets!