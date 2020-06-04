128 Groveland Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home is in the best location in Raleigh. You can't look any direction without seeing a landmark - Players Retreat, Alexander YMCA, NCSU, Cameron Village. Fully renovated in 2007, this home combines the charm of 1930's Cameron Park with all the modern conveniences. The lot features great trees, plenty of parking, a fenced area and the rare Downtown Garage! Basic Utilities Included! (Electricity, water, sewer, trash, gas) Please use the Rently app to View and Apply. Pets negotiable. 700 Credit Scores minimum. Currently available.

