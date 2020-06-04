All apartments in Raleigh
128 Groveland Avenue
128 Groveland Avenue

128 Groveland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 908402
Location

128 Groveland Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27605
Cameron Park

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home is in the best location in Raleigh. You can't look any direction without seeing a landmark - Players Retreat, Alexander YMCA, NCSU, Cameron Village. Fully renovated in 2007, this home combines the charm of 1930's Cameron Park with all the modern conveniences. The lot features great trees, plenty of parking, a fenced area and the rare Downtown Garage! Basic Utilities Included! (Electricity, water, sewer, trash, gas) Please use the Rently app to View and Apply. Pets negotiable. 700 Credit Scores minimum. Currently available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Groveland Avenue have any available units?
128 Groveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Groveland Avenue have?
Some of 128 Groveland Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Groveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
128 Groveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Groveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Groveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 128 Groveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 128 Groveland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 128 Groveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Groveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Groveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 128 Groveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 128 Groveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 128 Groveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Groveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Groveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
