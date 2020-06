Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking garage

Located in the heart of Wakefield, this magnificent home exceeds all expectations. An entertainers delight, from the spacious open kitchen to the entertainment room with wet bar, large master suite w/ access to back patio, nothing left but you. 3 car garage, 2 fireplaces, outdoor fire pit, 2 bonus rooms, and much more. There is an additional $200 landscaping fee that will cover all exterior yard maintenance. You simply turn on the irrigation system and that is all!!!