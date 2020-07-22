Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1220-102 Carlton Ave Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Near NC State & Downtown - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment near NC state & close to downtown Raleigh. Fully equipped kitchen. Unit includes washer and dryer. Recently painted and has newly refinished floors throughout!



Washer/Dryer INCLUDED

Non-aggressive pet breeds allowed with $200/per pet non-refundable fee



*** This is NOT a section 8 property***



For questions or showings contact: ashton@treasuredproperty.com or call/text 919-621-5233



(RLNE5187484)