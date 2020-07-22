All apartments in Raleigh
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

1220-102 Carlton Ave

1220 Carlton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Carlton Ave, Raleigh, NC 27606

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1220-102 Carlton Ave Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Near NC State & Downtown - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment near NC state & close to downtown Raleigh. Fully equipped kitchen. Unit includes washer and dryer. Recently painted and has newly refinished floors throughout!

Washer/Dryer INCLUDED
Non-aggressive pet breeds allowed with $200/per pet non-refundable fee

*** This is NOT a section 8 property***

For questions or showings contact: ashton@treasuredproperty.com or call/text 919-621-5233

(RLNE5187484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220-102 Carlton Ave have any available units?
1220-102 Carlton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 1220-102 Carlton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1220-102 Carlton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220-102 Carlton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220-102 Carlton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1220-102 Carlton Ave offer parking?
No, 1220-102 Carlton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1220-102 Carlton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220-102 Carlton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220-102 Carlton Ave have a pool?
No, 1220-102 Carlton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1220-102 Carlton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1220-102 Carlton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1220-102 Carlton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220-102 Carlton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220-102 Carlton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220-102 Carlton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
