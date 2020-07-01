1120 Garnet Ridge Way Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous luxury flooring in this 3 BR near PNC arena at Trinity Square. - This 3 bedroom townhome offers very spacious floorplan gorgeous new hardwood flooring. 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor with carpeted floors and huge closets. Eat in kitchen with sliding doors leading to patio. Gas fireplace in livingroom with entertainment nook. Large study off the livingroom with built-ins and additional storage. Convenient location! Walk to PNC Arena.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2938523)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1120 Garnet Ridge Way have?
Some of 1120 Garnet Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
