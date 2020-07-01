Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1120 Garnet Ridge Way Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous luxury flooring in this 3 BR near PNC arena at Trinity Square. - This 3 bedroom townhome offers very spacious floorplan gorgeous new hardwood flooring. 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor with carpeted floors and huge closets. Eat in kitchen with sliding doors leading to patio. Gas fireplace in livingroom with entertainment nook. Large study off the livingroom with built-ins and additional storage. Convenient location! Walk to PNC Arena.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2938523)