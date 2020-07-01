All apartments in Raleigh
1120 Garnet Ridge Way

1120 Garnet Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Garnet Ridge Way, Raleigh, NC 27607

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1120 Garnet Ridge Way Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous luxury flooring in this 3 BR near PNC arena at Trinity Square. - This 3 bedroom townhome offers very spacious floorplan gorgeous new hardwood flooring. 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor with carpeted floors and huge closets. Eat in kitchen with sliding doors leading to patio. Gas fireplace in livingroom with entertainment nook. Large study off the livingroom with built-ins and additional storage. Convenient location! Walk to PNC Arena.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2938523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Garnet Ridge Way have any available units?
1120 Garnet Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Garnet Ridge Way have?
Some of 1120 Garnet Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Garnet Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Garnet Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Garnet Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Garnet Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1120 Garnet Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 1120 Garnet Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Garnet Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Garnet Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Garnet Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 1120 Garnet Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Garnet Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 1120 Garnet Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Garnet Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Garnet Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
