Apartment List
/
NC
/
morrisville
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

100 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Morrisville, NC

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
30 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$917
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,352
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
19 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Results within 1 mile of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Results within 5 miles of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
64 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$923
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
899 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
23 Units Available
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1524 sqft
If you feel like you need an escape from the bustle of Downtown Durham, Legacy at Meridian is waiting to welcome you home. A resort-inspired community, we offer luxury apartments for rent in Durham, North Carolina, near The Streets at Southpoint.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
27 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, pool, and gym. Pet-friendly. Near New Raleigh Highway. Close to Lakeshore Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1140 sqft
Community of low-rise apartment buildings, near I-40, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and shopping. Recently-renovated, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage. Pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$891
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Hunter's Run Apartments
5801 Blacksmith Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$907
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
928 sqft
Situated in the middle of Raleigh and Cary, residents here can enjoy both towns. Luxury complex offers pool, sun deck and barbecue area. Units feature vaulted ceilings, carpet and additional storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, private entrances and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to Durham Freeway and I-40.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Woodland Creek
5216 Penrith Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets. Enjoy a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center with sauna, and Olympic-sized swimming pool on site. Near Research Triangle Park. Close to I-540.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
3 Units Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
38 Units Available
54 Station
1415 E NC Hwy 54, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1139 sqft
54 Station's brand new apartments offer you an urban escape, balancing work and play. Our smart apartments with "tech extras" you want, like Wi-Fi throughout the community, smart locks, and thermostats that work from your phone.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Avera Place
11200 Salem Glen Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
1003 sqft
Beautiful, spacious condominiums for rent. 1,2, and 3 bedrooms available! Great Location, very close to Brier Creek. (RLNE4092829)

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
107 S Mason Street
107 South Mason Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Townhome in awesome Apex location, minutes to Hwy 55, shopping, and restaurants! First floor with large open living room and great wooded view with large back deck. Half bath and W/D hook up downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6126 Deerwood Place
6126 Deerwood Place, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
6126 Deerwood Place Available 08/10/20 Nice 2 bedroom townhouse on the Raleigh/Cary border! - Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.

July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Morrisville rents declined significantly over the past month

Morrisville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Morrisville stand at $1,185 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,382 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Morrisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Morrisville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Morrisville

    As rents have increased marginally in Morrisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Morrisville is less affordable for renters.

    • Morrisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,382 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Morrisville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Morrisville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Morrisville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

