Mooresville, NC
933 Oak Street 933
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

933 Oak Street 933

933 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 Oak Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Single Story Brick Apartment - Property Id: 310596

Duplex single story brick building in small 8 unit complex. Covered front porch. Washer/dryer connection. Water included in rent.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Oak Street 933 have any available units?
933 Oak Street 933 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Oak Street 933 have?
Some of 933 Oak Street 933's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Oak Street 933 currently offering any rent specials?
933 Oak Street 933 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Oak Street 933 pet-friendly?
No, 933 Oak Street 933 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 933 Oak Street 933 offer parking?
No, 933 Oak Street 933 does not offer parking.
Does 933 Oak Street 933 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Oak Street 933 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Oak Street 933 have a pool?
No, 933 Oak Street 933 does not have a pool.
Does 933 Oak Street 933 have accessible units?
No, 933 Oak Street 933 does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Oak Street 933 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Oak Street 933 has units with dishwashers.
