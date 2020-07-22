/
waterlynn
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Waterlynn, Mooresville, NC
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
133 Capital Avenue
133 Capital Ave, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1967 sqft
Great opportunity to lease beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhouse in popular Morrison Plantation community near all that Mooresville has to offer! Steps away from shops, restaurants, and transportation! Home features 3 large bedrooms with bathrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Waterlynn
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
32 Units Available
Braxton at Lake Norman
118 Plantation Creek Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1435 sqft
Spacious layouts with granite countertops and oversized bathtubs. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center with resistance theater, and 24-hour business center. Just minutes from Lake Norman Marina.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quick, 20-minute drive from uptown Charlotte, these one- to three-bedroom apartments are mere blocks from Lowe's corporate headquarters. Features include a pool, chef-style kitchens, a yoga studio and BBQ stations.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Locomotive Ln 104
106 Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Locomotive - Property Id: 294250 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/106-locomotive-ln-mooresville-nc-unit-104/294250 Property Id 294250 (RLNE5937539)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106-202 Locomotive Lane
106 Locomotive Ln, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1362 sqft
106-202 Locomotive Lane Available 08/10/20 106 Locomotive Ln. Unit 202 - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with desirable two master suite style floorplan. Interior or exterior walkup, unit is 2nd and 3rd story.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Steam Engine Drive
113 Steam Engine Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
Newly remodeled with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new flooring. Spacious over sized rooms. Two large bedrooms each with a private bath.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Steam Engine Drive - 1
113 Steam Engine Drive, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1395 sqft
Recently updated. Beautiful new floors. New granite in kitchen and baths. New stainless appliances. Move-In Ready. Spacious Rooms. Great location. Don't miss this one!
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
128 Steinbeck Way
128 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All brick construction with granite, hardwoods and ceramic tile. Located directly adjacent to Lowes and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Let the condo do the talking and come check it out today.
Results within 5 miles of Waterlynn
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,135
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$918
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
620 S Main St Unit 16
620 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
620 S Main St Unit 16 - Property Id: 100814 Near Downtown Mooresville, Close to Lowes Home Improvement headquarters and across from little league stadium/park. Unit #16 available August 10th. Rear Yard. Two parking spaces. Renovated in 2019.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
650 S Main St Unit 2
650 South Main Street, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 650 S Main St Unit 2 - Property Id: 325620 Near Downtown Mooresville, Close to Lowes Home Improvement headquarters and across from little league stadium/park. Unit #2 available August 1st.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
610 S Main St, Unit 28
610 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Unit Unit 28 Available 07/25/20 610 S Main St, Unit 28 - Property Id: 96571 Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Birdie Court
113 Birdie Court, Iredell County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
924 sqft
113 Birdie Court Available 08/13/20 924sf 2br 2ba - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, No Garage (RLNE5915495)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Peninsula Place Lane
117 Peninsula Place Lane, Iredell County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
924 sqft
117 Peninsula Place Lane Available 08/13/20 924SF 2BR 2BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, No Garage (RLNE5915166)
