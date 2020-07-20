Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
205 Indian Paint Brush Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 Indian Paint Brush Drive
205 Indian Paint Brush Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
205 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in a great neighborhood close to downtown Mooresville. Beautiful stone fireplace, large rear deck and backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive have any available units?
205 Indian Paint Brush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
Is 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Indian Paint Brush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
