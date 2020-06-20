127 Beam Drive

Amenities

Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan. The kitchen features a large island, all new stainless steel appliances including a NEW refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher and built in microwave and walk-in pantry. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Large master bedroom features separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious with large closets and there is a spacious loft bonus area with lots of potential uses. Private laundry room with Brand NEW washer and dryer included. Large, level backyard. Located 5 minutes from downtown Mooresville. Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new home!! One pet is conditional with monthly pet fee to be added.