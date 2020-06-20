All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:40 AM

127 Beam Drive

127 Beam Drive · (704) 896-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan. The kitchen features a large island, all new stainless steel appliances including a NEW refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher and built in microwave and walk-in pantry. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Large master bedroom features separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious with large closets and there is a spacious loft bonus area with lots of potential uses. Private laundry room with Brand NEW washer and dryer included. Large, level backyard. Located 5 minutes from downtown Mooresville. Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new home!! One pet is conditional with monthly pet fee to be added.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Beam Drive have any available units?
127 Beam Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Beam Drive have?
Some of 127 Beam Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Beam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Beam Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Beam Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Beam Drive is pet friendly.
Does 127 Beam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 127 Beam Drive does offer parking.
Does 127 Beam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Beam Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Beam Drive have a pool?
No, 127 Beam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 127 Beam Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Beam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Beam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Beam Drive has units with dishwashers.
