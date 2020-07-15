Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
2 Apartments For Rent Near CVCC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NC