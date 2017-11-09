104 Renville Place

Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR + LOFT, 2.5 bath home in Mooresville's Curtis Pond near Lake Norman. Open floor has an expansive kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite countertops, a breakfast bar and an extended island with lots of room for seating. Open to a vaulted sunroom/breakfast room large enough for an extended dining room table. Great room and a formal living room provide plenty of living space. Upstairs is a loft that would make great office space or a den. Master bedroom has a large master bath with glass shower and garden tub and granite vanities. Secondary bedrooms are decent sized. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool and playground. Easy access to I-77's Langtree Rd.



