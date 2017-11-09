All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

104 Renville Place

104 Renville Place · No Longer Available
Location

104 Renville Place, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 BR + LOFT, 2.5 bath home in Mooresville's Curtis Pond near Lake Norman. Open floor has an expansive kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite countertops, a breakfast bar and an extended island with lots of room for seating. Open to a vaulted sunroom/breakfast room large enough for an extended dining room table. Great room and a formal living room provide plenty of living space. Upstairs is a loft that would make great office space or a den. Master bedroom has a large master bath with glass shower and garden tub and granite vanities. Secondary bedrooms are decent sized. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool and playground. Easy access to I-77's Langtree Rd.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Renville Place have any available units?
104 Renville Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Renville Place have?
Some of 104 Renville Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Renville Place currently offering any rent specials?
104 Renville Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Renville Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Renville Place is pet friendly.
Does 104 Renville Place offer parking?
No, 104 Renville Place does not offer parking.
Does 104 Renville Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Renville Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Renville Place have a pool?
Yes, 104 Renville Place has a pool.
Does 104 Renville Place have accessible units?
No, 104 Renville Place does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Renville Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Renville Place does not have units with dishwashers.

