All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 7324 Maitland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
7324 Maitland Lane
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

7324 Maitland Lane

7324 Maitland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7324 Maitland Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,820 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5417921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 Maitland Lane have any available units?
7324 Maitland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 7324 Maitland Lane have?
Some of 7324 Maitland Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 Maitland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7324 Maitland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 Maitland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7324 Maitland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 7324 Maitland Lane offer parking?
No, 7324 Maitland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7324 Maitland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7324 Maitland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 Maitland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7324 Maitland Lane has a pool.
Does 7324 Maitland Lane have accessible units?
No, 7324 Maitland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 Maitland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 Maitland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7324 Maitland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7324 Maitland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College