lincoln county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
230 Apartments for rent in Lincoln County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Horseshoe Lake Rd
719 Horseshoe Lake Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1398 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Nice Brick Home with 1398 Square feet, 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath with Bonus/Family Room, Range, Refrigerator and back deck.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7961 Woodhill Cove Lane
7961 Woodhill Cove Lane, Westport, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
882 sqft
7961 Woodhill Cove Lane Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Studio in Denver - Waterfront studio apartment in Denver. The one bedroom unit is fully furnished. Fenced in yard with dock and lake access. Laminate flooring.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6383 Kidville Rd
6383 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex in Denver - Thank you for inquiring about the home on Kidville Rd. in Denver. This home is still available and is listed at $950.00/mo. Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4589 Shawnee Court
4589 Shawnee Court, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - BACK ON THE MARKET. 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located in Creekside Village. Open floor plan. Laminate flooring. Soaring ceilings in living room and kitchen. Eat in breakfast area. Split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5773 McClintock Drive
5773 Mcclintock Drive, Westport, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2503 sqft
5773 McClintock Drive Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Denver - You will be impressed with the spacious, open floor plan and two-story great room. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS Appliance, tile backsplash.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6381 Kidville Rd
6381 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
Two Story Duplex in Denver - Thank you for inquiring about the home on Kidville Rd. in Denver. This home is still available and is listed at $950.00/mo. Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7509 Bluff Point Lane
7509 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1664 sqft
Great location. Pool community. Close to shopping center. 3 bedrooms, 2 12 bath unit. Patio.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7175 Hanging Rock Ct
7175 Hanging Rock Court, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014 This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated February 13 at 11:29 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Davis Street
115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent.
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:53 PM
1 Unit Available
235 McMillian Heights Road
235 Mcmillian Heights Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home available for rent in a great location. Close to Lincolnton, Denver, 150 and Hwy 27 for easy access to Charlotte and/or Hickory.
1 of 11
Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
173 Finger Street
173 Finger Street, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Freshly painted, new carpet 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for the perfect tenant! This home does not accept pets or smokers. The outbuildings do not go with the rental property. Lawncare is provided. $1000/month $1000 security deposit
1 of 29
Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1232 Garrison Lane
1232 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
1232 Garrison Lane, CC15A, Lincolnton NC - You will love this end unit townhouse apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln County
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
132 Shawnee Trail - 1
132 Shawnee Trl, Catawba County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Beautiful log cabin home in quiet Maiden community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Holly Street
8 East Holly Street, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super sweet brick ranch with three bedrooms 1.5 Bath house 1/2 mile to downtown Maiden. Large living and dining area. Open Kitchen. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Half bath in the main bathroom. Lovely neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Bud Black Rd
205 Bud Black Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Bud Black - Property Id: 235457 Rent to own. $6500 down $800 monthly for 12 years only Land/Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235457 Property Id 235457 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610695)
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln County
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
10 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
25 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,425
910 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,203
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1367 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
22 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lincoln County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba College, and Catawba Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Concord, Rock Hill, and Spartanburg have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NCCherryville, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCNewton, NC