Indian Trail, NC
6035 Caroline Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:25 PM

6035 Caroline Drive

6035 Caroline Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6035 Caroline Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 Caroline Drive have any available units?
6035 Caroline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 6035 Caroline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Caroline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Caroline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6035 Caroline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6035 Caroline Drive offer parking?
No, 6035 Caroline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6035 Caroline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 Caroline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Caroline Drive have a pool?
No, 6035 Caroline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6035 Caroline Drive have accessible units?
No, 6035 Caroline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Caroline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6035 Caroline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6035 Caroline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6035 Caroline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

