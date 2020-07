Amenities

Here is your chance to lease a wonderful home in The Oaks at McIlwaine in lovely Huntersville, NC! This well maintained property features new carpets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sizeable rooms, rocking chair front porch, back patio, a detached garage and fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included. Close to shopping and dining! Accepting applications now- be sure to act fast!