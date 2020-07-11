45 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with move-in specials
1 of 33
1 of 27
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 32
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 55
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 32
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 31
1 of 41
1 of 58
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 41
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 48
1 of 22
1 of 24
"Now it's not a meaningless question / To ask if they've been and gone / I remember a talk about North / Carolina and a strange, strange pond / You see the sides were like glass / In the thick of a forest without a road / And if any man's ever made that land / Then I think it would've showed" - Fleetwood Mac
Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.
Having trouble with Craigslist Huntersville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Huntersville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Huntersville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.