45 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Huntersville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11
20 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Last updated July 11
18 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Last updated July 11
41 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Last updated July 11
24 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11
5 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated July 11
237 Units Available
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1398 sqft
Bainbridge Research Park is a unique apartment community designed to offer the kind of intangibles and comforts that inspire residents to live their most fulfilling lives.
Last updated July 11
17 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, custom kitchen and balconies. Garden tubs available in select units. Amenities include saltwater pool, pet wash station, covered car care and walking trail. Close to restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 11
37 Units Available
University City North
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Last updated July 11
100 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 11
33 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Last updated July 11
10 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Northwest University area of Charlotte. Easy access to Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, w/d hookups. Amenities include pool, racquetball court, bbq/grill area and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11
17 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1305 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Located just minutes away from Shoppes at Davis Lakes and a short drive to nearby malls. Gated community with pet park, fitness center and shimmering pool. New appliances and bright, light-filled apartments.
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Last updated July 11
66 Units Available
The South End
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Last updated July 11
47 Units Available
Ashley Park
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,295
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Last updated July 11
20 Units Available
Optimist Park
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,315
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1193 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN OPTIMIST PARK Insane chef-inspired kitchens, a salt-water pool with a huge sun deck, easy access to LYNX light rail, and Optimist Food Hall in your back yard.
Last updated July 11
32 Units Available
University City North
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Last updated July 11
31 Units Available
Optimist Park
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,020
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Last updated July 11
19 Units Available
Third Ward
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Last updated July 11
65 Units Available
Second Ward
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Last updated July 11
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1316 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Last updated July 11
55 Units Available
Second Ward
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,352
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Last updated July 11
9 Units Available
The South End
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,140
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Last updated July 11
58 Units Available
Newell
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
City Guide for Huntersville, NC

"Now it's not a meaningless question / To ask if they've been and gone / I remember a talk about North / Carolina and a strange, strange pond / You see the sides were like glass / In the thick of a forest without a road / And if any man's ever made that land / Then I think it would've showed" - Fleetwood Mac

Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.

Having trouble with Craigslist Huntersville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Huntersville, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Huntersville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Huntersville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

