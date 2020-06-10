All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

6723 Dunton Street

6723 Dunton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6723 Dunton Street, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,674 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Saturday, November 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE5164606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6723 Dunton Street have any available units?
6723 Dunton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 6723 Dunton Street have?
Some of 6723 Dunton Street's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6723 Dunton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6723 Dunton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6723 Dunton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6723 Dunton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 6723 Dunton Street offer parking?
No, 6723 Dunton Street does not offer parking.
Does 6723 Dunton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6723 Dunton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6723 Dunton Street have a pool?
No, 6723 Dunton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6723 Dunton Street have accessible units?
No, 6723 Dunton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6723 Dunton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6723 Dunton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6723 Dunton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6723 Dunton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
