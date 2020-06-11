All apartments in Huntersville
17322 Caldwell Track Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

17322 Caldwell Track Drive

17322 Caldwell Track Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17322 Caldwell Track Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2-story in the popular Caldwell Station community For Rent! Main level hardwoods throughout, Formal Dining with wainscoting, Kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, eating bar & Breakfast, newer thermostats and Great Room with gas log fireplace. Upper level Laundry Closet, 3 Bedrooms including large Bedroom/Bonus Room that share a 2nd Full Bathroom and Master Suite with garden tub, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch and Fenced Yard with covered Rear Patio. Neighborhood has community playground and pool that tenant can enjoy! No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog is conditional with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17322 Caldwell Track Drive have any available units?
17322 Caldwell Track Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 17322 Caldwell Track Drive have?
Some of 17322 Caldwell Track Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17322 Caldwell Track Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17322 Caldwell Track Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17322 Caldwell Track Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17322 Caldwell Track Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17322 Caldwell Track Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17322 Caldwell Track Drive offers parking.
Does 17322 Caldwell Track Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17322 Caldwell Track Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17322 Caldwell Track Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17322 Caldwell Track Drive has a pool.
Does 17322 Caldwell Track Drive have accessible units?
No, 17322 Caldwell Track Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17322 Caldwell Track Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17322 Caldwell Track Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17322 Caldwell Track Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17322 Caldwell Track Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
