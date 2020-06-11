17322 Caldwell Track Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Spacious 2-story in the popular Caldwell Station community For Rent! Main level hardwoods throughout, Formal Dining with wainscoting, Kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, eating bar & Breakfast, newer thermostats and Great Room with gas log fireplace. Upper level Laundry Closet, 3 Bedrooms including large Bedroom/Bonus Room that share a 2nd Full Bathroom and Master Suite with garden tub, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch and Fenced Yard with covered Rear Patio. Neighborhood has community playground and pool that tenant can enjoy! No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog is conditional with non-refundable pet fee.