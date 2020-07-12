/
downtown huntersville
225 Apartments for rent in Downtown Huntersville, Huntersville, NC
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
12577 Bryton Ridge Parkway
12577 Bryton Ridge Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5BTH Townhome Huntersville - BRAND NEW low-maintenance 3BD/2.5BTH townhome located in the highly desirable Huntersville area.
11815 Midnight Way
11815 Midnight Way, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4866 sqft
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom and 3 full bath house for Rent. Available Now. The First-floor bedroom can be used as a flex space for a home office or guest bedroom. The upstairs master bedroom boasts a sitting area and bath.
13514 Latta Gordon Road
13514 Latta Gordon Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1666 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,295
1100 sqft
Great location commercial space near exit 23 on I 77. This space has hardwood floors and is versatile to be retail space, office space, or service space. All utilities are the tenant responsibility. To view, please contact us to set a showing up.
16527 Spruell Street
16527 Spruel Street, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1860 sqft
Lovely home in Monteith Park with Southern-style rocking chair porch off the master! Ready for immediate occupancy! Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Fenced yard with back deck. 2 car detached garage.
13842 Winmau Lane
13842 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1600 sqft
Exceptionally unique, end unit townhome in the sought after Vermillion community. Quaint community village center with common area gathering space and restaurants.
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1241 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1113 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1551 sqft
Built with a soul of a farmhouse, Alta Croft Apartments offers top-of-the-line suburban living in North Charlotte. We are excited to announce the opening of this brand-new luxury community beginning February 2020.
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1366 sqft
Just south of the Northlake Mall. Travel throughout greater Charlotte via I-77 and I-485. Two pools with beach entry, outdoor TVs and cyber lounge. Granite counters and in-unit laundry with Bluetooth-enabled appointments in select units.
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,280
910 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1373 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
