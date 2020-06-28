All apartments in Huntersville
14218 Holly Springs Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:09 AM

14218 Holly Springs Drive

14218 Holly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14218 Holly Springs Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Move-In Ready Nov 15, 2019. Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most beautiful homes in Monteith Park! Rocking chair front porch with ceiling fans. Master on Main with porcelain plank herringbone tile flooring, brand new custom California Closets closet system and luxury rainfall shower head in Master Bath! Hardwoods throughout downstairs. High-end modern light fixtures throughout home. Kitchen completely remodeled in 2019 - upgraded features include gas stove/convection oven, farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, painted cabinets and ALL NEW stainless appliances! Gas fireplace and ceiling fan in living room. Upstairs has HUGE loft with a wall full of windows for tons of natural light. 5 bedrooms PLUS a bonus. Bonus room currently being used as a spacious bedroom, and smallest bedroom makes a perfect sized office or nursery! Two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, and there is another full bath with private shower room upstairs. MASSIVE 20x20 unfinished storage room off of the bonus room - you'll have enough room to store your “stuff” that you will actually be able to park in the attached 2-car garage! Exterior of the home has been freshly painted and yard has been professionally landscaped including irrigation system. Back yard is fully fenced. Termite bond is maintained by owners and monthly pest treatment provided for you at no additional cost. A home of this size and quality is a rare find in this charming Charleston-style neighborhood. Amenities include abundant common areas (one both across the street and next door to this home!), resort style swimming pool with slide and kid zone, club house, sidewalks, and monthly social events to enjoy! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14218 Holly Springs Drive have any available units?
14218 Holly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14218 Holly Springs Drive have?
Some of 14218 Holly Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14218 Holly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14218 Holly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14218 Holly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14218 Holly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14218 Holly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14218 Holly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 14218 Holly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14218 Holly Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14218 Holly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14218 Holly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 14218 Holly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 14218 Holly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14218 Holly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14218 Holly Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14218 Holly Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14218 Holly Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
