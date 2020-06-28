14218 Holly Springs Drive

Amenities

Move-In Ready Nov 15, 2019. Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most beautiful homes in Monteith Park! Rocking chair front porch with ceiling fans. Master on Main with porcelain plank herringbone tile flooring, brand new custom California Closets closet system and luxury rainfall shower head in Master Bath! Hardwoods throughout downstairs. High-end modern light fixtures throughout home. Kitchen completely remodeled in 2019 - upgraded features include gas stove/convection oven, farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, painted cabinets and ALL NEW stainless appliances! Gas fireplace and ceiling fan in living room. Upstairs has HUGE loft with a wall full of windows for tons of natural light. 5 bedrooms PLUS a bonus. Bonus room currently being used as a spacious bedroom, and smallest bedroom makes a perfect sized office or nursery! Two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, and there is another full bath with private shower room upstairs. MASSIVE 20x20 unfinished storage room off of the bonus room - you'll have enough room to store your “stuff” that you will actually be able to park in the attached 2-car garage! Exterior of the home has been freshly painted and yard has been professionally landscaped including irrigation system. Back yard is fully fenced. Termite bond is maintained by owners and monthly pest treatment provided for you at no additional cost. A home of this size and quality is a rare find in this charming Charleston-style neighborhood. Amenities include abundant common areas (one both across the street and next door to this home!), resort style swimming pool with slide and kid zone, club house, sidewalks, and monthly social events to enjoy! Welcome home!