13801 Cinnabar Place

Like new townhome within view of Vermillion town square and Harvey's neighborhood restaurant. Hurry to call this well appointed two bedroom townhome home! Open floorplan has hardwoods on main level in great room, dining area and kitchen. Stainless appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs features two bedrooms with private baths and are split for ultimate privacy. Large laundry area convenient to bedrooms. Enclosed patio off kitchen leads to one car detached backload garage. Community pool, playground and park areas. No cats. Only dogs under 30 lbs.