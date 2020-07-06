All apartments in Huntersville
13801 Cinnabar Place

13801 Cinnabar Pl · No Longer Available
Location

13801 Cinnabar Pl, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like new townhome within view of Vermillion town square and Harvey's neighborhood restaurant. Hurry to call this well appointed two bedroom townhome home! Open floorplan has hardwoods on main level in great room, dining area and kitchen. Stainless appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs features two bedrooms with private baths and are split for ultimate privacy. Large laundry area convenient to bedrooms. Enclosed patio off kitchen leads to one car detached backload garage. Community pool, playground and park areas. No cats. Only dogs under 30 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 Cinnabar Place have any available units?
13801 Cinnabar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13801 Cinnabar Place have?
Some of 13801 Cinnabar Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 Cinnabar Place currently offering any rent specials?
13801 Cinnabar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 Cinnabar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13801 Cinnabar Place is pet friendly.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Place offer parking?
Yes, 13801 Cinnabar Place offers parking.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13801 Cinnabar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Place have a pool?
Yes, 13801 Cinnabar Place has a pool.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Place have accessible units?
No, 13801 Cinnabar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13801 Cinnabar Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13801 Cinnabar Place does not have units with air conditioning.

