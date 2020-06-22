13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Spacious 2-story home in Huntersville For Rent! Main level with Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Office/Living Room, Great Room with fireplace, Breakfast area, large and open Kitchen with Eating Bar and Pantry and a Half Bath. Upper level has Laundry Room and 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths including the Master Suite with tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. Tenant will enjoy a Front Covered Porch and private Rear Patio with Fenced Yard. Walk to the community pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!