Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane

13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Carrington Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 2-story home in Huntersville For Rent! Main level with Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Office/Living Room, Great Room with fireplace, Breakfast area, large and open Kitchen with Eating Bar and Pantry and a Half Bath. Upper level has Laundry Room and 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths including the Master Suite with tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. Tenant will enjoy a Front Covered Porch and private Rear Patio with Fenced Yard. Walk to the community pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane have any available units?
13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane have?
Some of 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
