11828 Kennon Ridge Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous rental in Northstone on a private, wooded and fenced lot! Home has recently had $35K in upgrades incl cabinets/quartz/stainless in the renovated kitchen! Office w/ French Doors, AND an additional bedroom are on the main level! Screened Porch, plus a deck overlook the wooded backyard w/iron fencing. Home does NOT include Northstone amenities...tenant may purchase on their own. Pets are conditional. Huntersville/Bailey/Hough schools. Ask about our available “hospitality services”, including cleaning and lawn cutting/landscaping. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Washer/dryer includ, but will not repair