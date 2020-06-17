10123 Glencrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

4 bedroom home in Huntersville - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Cambridge Grove. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room & kitchen. Separate eat in breakfast area in the kitchen. Den with soaring ceilings and gas fireplace. Den is open to the kitchen for easy entertaining. Extended counter space for bar seating. Kitchen with solid surface counter tops. Master bedroom with double doors. Master bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Fenced in corner lot with expansive deck and hot tub. 2 car garage.



(RLNE5667778)