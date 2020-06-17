All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 10123 Glencrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
10123 Glencrest Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

10123 Glencrest Drive

10123 Glencrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10123 Glencrest Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Cambridge Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
4 bedroom home in Huntersville - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Cambridge Grove. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room & kitchen. Separate eat in breakfast area in the kitchen. Den with soaring ceilings and gas fireplace. Den is open to the kitchen for easy entertaining. Extended counter space for bar seating. Kitchen with solid surface counter tops. Master bedroom with double doors. Master bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Fenced in corner lot with expansive deck and hot tub. 2 car garage.

(RLNE5667778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 Glencrest Drive have any available units?
10123 Glencrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10123 Glencrest Drive have?
Some of 10123 Glencrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10123 Glencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10123 Glencrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 Glencrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10123 Glencrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10123 Glencrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10123 Glencrest Drive offers parking.
Does 10123 Glencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10123 Glencrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 Glencrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10123 Glencrest Drive has a pool.
Does 10123 Glencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10123 Glencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 Glencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 Glencrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10123 Glencrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10123 Glencrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College