1405 E 3rd St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

1405 E 3rd St

Location

1405 E 3rd St, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This cute 1 bedroom home is located within walking distance to ECU, food, shopping and down town life. It has hardwood floors throughout and a yard to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1405 E 3rd St have any available units?
1405 E 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 1405 E 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1405 E 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 E 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1405 E 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 1405 E 3rd St offer parking?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have a pool?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

