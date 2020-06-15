Sign Up
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 1
1405 E 3rd St
1405 E 3rd St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1405 E 3rd St, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This cute 1 bedroom home is located within walking distance to ECU, food, shopping and down town life. It has hardwood floors throughout and a yard to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1405 E 3rd St have any available units?
1405 E 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenville, NC
.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenville Rent Report
.
Is 1405 E 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1405 E 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 E 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1405 E 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenville
.
Does 1405 E 3rd St offer parking?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have a pool?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 E 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 E 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
