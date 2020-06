Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Freshly remodeled 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit. Lives like a detached home with a full backyard and deck for entertaining. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and a walk in shower with tons of room space. Remodel includes beautiful tile and slate fireplace. Kitchen has matching tile backsplash and new soft close cabinets. Stove and refrigerator will be provided. Washer and dryer are provided as a courtesy.