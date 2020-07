The Reserve at White Oak.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access on-site laundry bike storage coffee bar

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located off Greenfield Parkway North at Highway 70, Deer Harbor is a brand new apartment complex in the Garner, NC area. Providing the ultimate standard in luxury apartment living, with apartment and community amenities designed to make our residents feel truly at home. If you're looking for a new place to live, drop by and see us. We can't wait to show you around your new home!