Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:01 PM

Autumn View Apartments

179 Peatmoss Drive · (912) 662-0409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311
Pine Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 172-32 · Avail. Aug 5

$821

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 181-K · Avail. Sep 13

$932

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 182-E · Avail. Jul 20

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn View Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Peace and quiet await you at Autumn View Apartments. Offering cottage-style as well as one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC. You'll have no problem finding the type of home that best suits your unique lifestyle. With warm, modern interiors, and an array of life-enhancing community amenities, you'll love coming home at the end of the day. While centrally located, we are far enough away from the hustle and bustle in town, yet close enough to the best of Fayetteville. Autumn View Apartments is the perfect place to make a fresh start and call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: application, deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Outside storage on each patio/balcony in Phase II
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn View Apartments have any available units?
Autumn View Apartments has 3 units available starting at $821 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Autumn View Apartments have?
Some of Autumn View Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Autumn View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Autumn View Apartments offers parking.
Does Autumn View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Autumn View Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn View Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Autumn View Apartments has a pool.
Does Autumn View Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Autumn View Apartments has accessible units.
Does Autumn View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
