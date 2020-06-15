All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 932 Westland Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
932 Westland Ridge Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:28 AM

932 Westland Ridge Road

932 Westland Ridge Road · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

932 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 932 Westland Ridge Road · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Coming Soon (June 1) 932 Westland Ridge Rd. (Small Pet) - Coming Soon (June 1)
Stunning custom townhouse in King's Grant!! Premier gated community with pool and lawn maintenance provided.
New carpet and new paint throughout! (4/2019)
Home has beautiful hardwood floors, an upgraded kitchen, large loft area, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, garage, walk-in attic storage, and large jetted bathtub with separate shower in master bath. Stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets in the kitchen. Master bedroom and bath are on first floor.
The community pool is across the street! Home is situated in cul-de-sac near Huske pond by the 5th fairway of golf course.
Neighborhood is a quick drive to the new 2-95 and easy access to Ft Bragg, shopping and schools.

**Pets Neg. Must be under 25 lbs or under**

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person*

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE3302223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Westland Ridge Road have any available units?
932 Westland Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 Westland Ridge Road have?
Some of 932 Westland Ridge Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Westland Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
932 Westland Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Westland Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Westland Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 932 Westland Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 932 Westland Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 932 Westland Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Westland Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Westland Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 932 Westland Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 932 Westland Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 932 Westland Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Westland Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Westland Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 932 Westland Ridge Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Landmark
146 London Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St
Fayetteville, NC 28303

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity