932 Westland Ridge Road

Coming Soon (June 1) 932 Westland Ridge Rd. (Small Pet) - Coming Soon (June 1)

Stunning custom townhouse in King's Grant!! Premier gated community with pool and lawn maintenance provided.

New carpet and new paint throughout! (4/2019)

Home has beautiful hardwood floors, an upgraded kitchen, large loft area, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, garage, walk-in attic storage, and large jetted bathtub with separate shower in master bath. Stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets in the kitchen. Master bedroom and bath are on first floor.

The community pool is across the street! Home is situated in cul-de-sac near Huske pond by the 5th fairway of golf course.

Neighborhood is a quick drive to the new 2-95 and easy access to Ft Bragg, shopping and schools.



**Pets Neg. Must be under 25 lbs or under**



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person*



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE3302223)