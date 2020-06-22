All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

8321 Hurrican Lane

8321 Hurricane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8321 Hurricane Lane, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Available a wonderful two story house with open and spacious floor plan 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom & 2 car garage with a fireplace, quiet and beautiful neighborhood, Walking distance to E.E. Miller Elementary and recreation center! House conveniently located within 10 minutes to Fort Bragg, 2 minutes shopping centers, restaurants, theaters, 10 minutes from golf course, and 10 minutes from hospital. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**

Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.

Viewings are by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Hurrican Lane have any available units?
8321 Hurrican Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 Hurrican Lane have?
Some of 8321 Hurrican Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Hurrican Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Hurrican Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Hurrican Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8321 Hurrican Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8321 Hurrican Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Hurrican Lane does offer parking.
Does 8321 Hurrican Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 Hurrican Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Hurrican Lane have a pool?
No, 8321 Hurrican Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Hurrican Lane have accessible units?
No, 8321 Hurrican Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Hurrican Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8321 Hurrican Lane has units with dishwashers.
