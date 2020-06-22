8321 Hurrican Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Available a wonderful two story house with open and spacious floor plan 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom & 2 car garage with a fireplace, quiet and beautiful neighborhood, Walking distance to E.E. Miller Elementary and recreation center! House conveniently located within 10 minutes to Fort Bragg, 2 minutes shopping centers, restaurants, theaters, 10 minutes from golf course, and 10 minutes from hospital. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**



Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.



Viewings are by appointment only