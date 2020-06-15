All apartments in Fayetteville
775 C.l. Tart Circle
775 C.l. Tart Circle

775 Cl Tart Circle · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

775 Cl Tart Circle, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
volleyball court
Cliff Creek Apartments feature well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment home has its own stylish and smart appliances along with all the modern conveniences. These include spacious walk-in closets, intrusion alarms, full-size washers and dryers, as well as expansive private patios. You will find our conveniently located storage units and garages, which are available on-site, a great asset.

Cliff Creek boasts an easy commute to Fort Bragg, Fayetteville Community College, area schools, shopping and fine dining.

The elegant yet comfortable lifestyle at Cliff Creek offers all the amenities of a resort atmosphere. Relax your senses in the luxurious pool, cool off in the splash pad, or simply laze in the poolside cabana while utilizing the wireless internet or enjoy a volleyball match with neighbors on our sand courts. Come listen to the laughter of children as they play on our whimsical playground or snuggle beside the outdoor gas fireplace lounge with your, friends or even a good book. Create exotic menus with friends while utilizing our built-in gas grill. Catch the newest releases from our DVD lending library or even watch them in our 20-seat theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 C.l. Tart Circle have any available units?
775 C.l. Tart Circle has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 C.l. Tart Circle have?
Some of 775 C.l. Tart Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 C.l. Tart Circle currently offering any rent specials?
775 C.l. Tart Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 C.l. Tart Circle pet-friendly?
No, 775 C.l. Tart Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 775 C.l. Tart Circle offer parking?
Yes, 775 C.l. Tart Circle does offer parking.
Does 775 C.l. Tart Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 C.l. Tart Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 C.l. Tart Circle have a pool?
Yes, 775 C.l. Tart Circle has a pool.
Does 775 C.l. Tart Circle have accessible units?
No, 775 C.l. Tart Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 775 C.l. Tart Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 775 C.l. Tart Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
