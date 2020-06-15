775 C.l. Tart Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room volleyball court

Cliff Creek Apartments feature well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment home has its own stylish and smart appliances along with all the modern conveniences. These include spacious walk-in closets, intrusion alarms, full-size washers and dryers, as well as expansive private patios. You will find our conveniently located storage units and garages, which are available on-site, a great asset.



Cliff Creek boasts an easy commute to Fort Bragg, Fayetteville Community College, area schools, shopping and fine dining.



The elegant yet comfortable lifestyle at Cliff Creek offers all the amenities of a resort atmosphere. Relax your senses in the luxurious pool, cool off in the splash pad, or simply laze in the poolside cabana while utilizing the wireless internet or enjoy a volleyball match with neighbors on our sand courts. Come listen to the laughter of children as they play on our whimsical playground or snuggle beside the outdoor gas fireplace lounge with your, friends or even a good book. Create exotic menus with friends while utilizing our built-in gas grill. Catch the newest releases from our DVD lending library or even watch them in our 20-seat theater.