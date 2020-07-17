All apartments in Fayetteville
7506 Seaton Place
7506 Seaton Place

7506 Seaton Place · (877) 751-1677
Location

7506 Seaton Place, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Westover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Step into your next home at 7506 Seaton Place located in beautiful Fayetteville! This 3 Bed, 1 Bath home offers a recent remodel with clean, fresh design. Enjoy all new carpets, kitchen counters, matching stainless steel appliances and more! With summer on the way you'll love the shady back yard perfect for outdoor entertaining with family and friends! Access to I-295 moments away!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 Seaton Place have any available units?
7506 Seaton Place has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 7506 Seaton Place currently offering any rent specials?
7506 Seaton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 Seaton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7506 Seaton Place is pet friendly.
Does 7506 Seaton Place offer parking?
No, 7506 Seaton Place does not offer parking.
Does 7506 Seaton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 Seaton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 Seaton Place have a pool?
No, 7506 Seaton Place does not have a pool.
Does 7506 Seaton Place have accessible units?
No, 7506 Seaton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 Seaton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 Seaton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7506 Seaton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7506 Seaton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
