All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 731 Arthington St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
731 Arthington St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

731 Arthington St.

731 Arthington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

731 Arthington Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
731 Arthington St. (Pet-Friendly) - 731 Arthington St
This 2 bedroom Town home is centrally located just minutes from Fort Bragg, All American, shopping, dining, and I-295.
Features include a spacious living area, eat-in kitchen with sleek black appliances and pantry for additional storage.
Upstairs you'll find 2 carpeted bedrooms, a walk-in closet and 2 baths.
Relax your rear patio which offers convenient storage closet.

This home is conveniently equipped with a security system panel. (Tenant responsible for establishing monitoring)

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

Pets considered with a non-refundable pet fee.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE4946848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Arthington St. have any available units?
731 Arthington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Arthington St. have?
Some of 731 Arthington St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Arthington St. currently offering any rent specials?
731 Arthington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Arthington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Arthington St. is pet friendly.
Does 731 Arthington St. offer parking?
No, 731 Arthington St. does not offer parking.
Does 731 Arthington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Arthington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Arthington St. have a pool?
No, 731 Arthington St. does not have a pool.
Does 731 Arthington St. have accessible units?
No, 731 Arthington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Arthington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Arthington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
McArthur Landing
2500 Mcarthur Landing Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill