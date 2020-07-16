Amenities
731 Arthington St. (Pet-Friendly) - 731 Arthington St
This 2 bedroom Town home is centrally located just minutes from Fort Bragg, All American, shopping, dining, and I-295.
Features include a spacious living area, eat-in kitchen with sleek black appliances and pantry for additional storage.
Upstairs you'll find 2 carpeted bedrooms, a walk-in closet and 2 baths.
Relax your rear patio which offers convenient storage closet.
This home is conveniently equipped with a security system panel. (Tenant responsible for establishing monitoring)
To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate
Pets considered with a non-refundable pet fee.
**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**
$20 Admin fee included in the rent.
(RLNE4946848)