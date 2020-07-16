Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

731 Arthington St. (Pet-Friendly) - 731 Arthington St

This 2 bedroom Town home is centrally located just minutes from Fort Bragg, All American, shopping, dining, and I-295.

Features include a spacious living area, eat-in kitchen with sleek black appliances and pantry for additional storage.

Upstairs you'll find 2 carpeted bedrooms, a walk-in closet and 2 baths.

Relax your rear patio which offers convenient storage closet.



This home is conveniently equipped with a security system panel. (Tenant responsible for establishing monitoring)



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



Pets considered with a non-refundable pet fee.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



