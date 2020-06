Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in Stewart's Creek - This condo is located Stewart's Creek just a few short miles from Fort Bragg! This unit is located on the second floor will be move in ready by 2/1! The condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with a large living room area with fireplace! The kitchen comes equipped with updated appliances and tons of cabinet space. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5680527)