6317 Fox Glen Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Westover
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
6317 Fox Glen Available 08/17/20 Darling open floor plan awaits new occupant. Minutes from Bragg!! - Darling open floor plan awaits new occupant. Minutes from Bragg!! Fenced yard and cul-de-sac means safe areas to play. Open floor plan and welcoming kitchen are delightful. Parking apron so no jockeying cars. Storage building for clutter control. Sec sys for peace of mind and much more.
-Spacious primary suite. Cute fireplace for cozy winters. Patio for back yard grilling. Sidewalks beckon you to stroll the neighborhood and meet your neighbors. Give us call today because this one won't last long!
(RLNE2265011)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6317 Fox Glen have any available units?
