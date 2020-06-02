Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

6317 Fox Glen Available 08/17/20 Darling open floor plan awaits new occupant. Minutes from Bragg!! - Darling open floor plan awaits new occupant. Minutes from Bragg!! Fenced yard and cul-de-sac means safe areas to play. Open floor plan and welcoming kitchen are delightful. Parking apron so no jockeying cars. Storage building for clutter control. Sec sys for peace of mind and much more.



-Spacious primary suite. Cute fireplace for cozy winters. Patio for back yard grilling. Sidewalks beckon you to stroll the neighborhood and meet your neighbors. Give us call today because this one won't last long!



(RLNE2265011)