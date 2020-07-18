All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

616 Prestige Blvd

616 Prestige Boulevard · (910) 221-7368
Location

616 Prestige Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 616 Prestige Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
616 Prestige Blvd Available 08/01/20 Middle Creek Subdivision - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Middle Creek subdivision. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances and formal dining room. Master en-suite with jetted tub and walk in closest. Fenced yard with deck for those spring flings. Double car garage, Gas hot water heater Home is conveniently located close to base, entertainment, dining and shopping. OCCUPIED TILL 8/1/2020 $1200 month. Pets < 25lbs with approval and annual pet fee.
NO APPLICATIONS WITHOUT VIEWING OF PROPERTY ONCE VACANT!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4765687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Prestige Blvd have any available units?
616 Prestige Blvd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Prestige Blvd have?
Some of 616 Prestige Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Prestige Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
616 Prestige Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Prestige Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Prestige Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 616 Prestige Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 616 Prestige Blvd offers parking.
Does 616 Prestige Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Prestige Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Prestige Blvd have a pool?
No, 616 Prestige Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 616 Prestige Blvd have accessible units?
No, 616 Prestige Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Prestige Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Prestige Blvd has units with dishwashers.
