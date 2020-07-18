Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

616 Prestige Blvd Available 08/01/20 Middle Creek Subdivision - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Middle Creek subdivision. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances and formal dining room. Master en-suite with jetted tub and walk in closest. Fenced yard with deck for those spring flings. Double car garage, Gas hot water heater Home is conveniently located close to base, entertainment, dining and shopping. OCCUPIED TILL 8/1/2020 $1200 month. Pets < 25lbs with approval and annual pet fee.

NO APPLICATIONS WITHOUT VIEWING OF PROPERTY ONCE VACANT!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4765687)