5825 Kindley Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

This beautiful two story home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood with easy access to the interstate. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms along with a bonus room. The master bedroom is on the main floor, separate from the other bedrooms. Youll enjoy a spacious, fenced in back yard with a deck, great room with fireplace, formal dining room, laundry room and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.



Pets are negotiable.



Utilities: PWC|Year built : 2007|Date available : 25 June 2020|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom split, Master bedroom downstairs, Master bedroom walk-in closet, Other bedroom walk-in closet|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|Other rooms : Great room|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck|Furnishing features : Unfurnished

Contact us to schedule a showing.