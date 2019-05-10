All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC
5825 Kindley Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 PM

5825 Kindley Drive

5825 Kindley Drive · (910) 808-0405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5825 Kindley Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2113 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
This beautiful two story home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood with easy access to the interstate. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms along with a bonus room. The master bedroom is on the main floor, separate from the other bedrooms. Youll enjoy a spacious, fenced in back yard with a deck, great room with fireplace, formal dining room, laundry room and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Pets are negotiable.

Utilities: PWC|Year built : 2007|Date available : 25 June 2020|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom split, Master bedroom downstairs, Master bedroom walk-in closet, Other bedroom walk-in closet|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|Other rooms : Great room|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck|Furnishing features : Unfurnished
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Kindley Drive have any available units?
5825 Kindley Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 Kindley Drive have?
Some of 5825 Kindley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 Kindley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Kindley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Kindley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 Kindley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5825 Kindley Drive offer parking?
No, 5825 Kindley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Kindley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Kindley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Kindley Drive have a pool?
No, 5825 Kindley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Kindley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5825 Kindley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Kindley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5825 Kindley Drive has units with dishwashers.
