Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home- Haymount - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in historic Haymount subdivision. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large living room with masonry fireplace and wet bar area. Formal living room in front side of house. Kitchen feature granite counter tops and included appliances are a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave All 3 bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Washer and dryer connections upstairs. Full privacy fence along backyard.



(RLNE5874145)