Fayetteville, NC
315 Eastwood Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

315 Eastwood Ave

315 Eastwood Avenue · (910) 779-1992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Eastwood Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Eastwood Ave · Avail. Jul 8

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
315 Eastwood Ave Available 07/08/20 315 Eastwood Ave - Beautiful home available for July 7th. House has all the bells and whistles... laminate flooring throughout plus tiled bathrooms, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open flow living space, 2 car garage plus large backyard with deck. Super cute and great location. Convenient to base, Methodist College, dining, shopping, and more....also STEPS away from Cape Fear River Trail.
Please call the office to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5845413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Eastwood Ave have any available units?
315 Eastwood Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Eastwood Ave have?
Some of 315 Eastwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Eastwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Eastwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Eastwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Eastwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 315 Eastwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 315 Eastwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 315 Eastwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Eastwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Eastwood Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Eastwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Eastwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Eastwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Eastwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Eastwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
