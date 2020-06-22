Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

315 Eastwood Ave Available 07/08/20 315 Eastwood Ave - Beautiful home available for July 7th. House has all the bells and whistles... laminate flooring throughout plus tiled bathrooms, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open flow living space, 2 car garage plus large backyard with deck. Super cute and great location. Convenient to base, Methodist College, dining, shopping, and more....also STEPS away from Cape Fear River Trail.

