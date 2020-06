Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute brick ranch with single car side entry garage. Renovated interior with laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bathroom has a large walk in shower. Fourth bedroom has connected bathroom as well. Covered back deck and fully fenced in yard. Gas logs do not work and will not be repaired. Pets Per Owner Approval with $300 non-refundable pet fee. TEXT HPM1325 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.