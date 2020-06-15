All apartments in Fayetteville
1670 Hazelhurst Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:34 AM

1670 Hazelhurst Drive

1670 Hazelhurst Drive · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1670 Hazelhurst Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1670 Hazelhurst Drive · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1670 Hazelhurst Drive (Dog-Friendly) - True 4-bedroom ranch with updates to include newly painted interior and new carpet! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen, which also opens to the formal dining room. Or close off the French doors, and use the dining room as an office, playroom, or den.
Large, open great room with laminate floors and wood-burning fireplace. Plenty of room!
Large master suite with tile floor, walk-in closet, updated vanity, and private shower/commode area. Good-sized other bedrooms, too, in neutral paint tones.

Fully fenced yard and storage shed.

Owner welcomes dogs, but no cats, please.

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin Fee included in the rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2551507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Hazelhurst Drive have any available units?
1670 Hazelhurst Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 Hazelhurst Drive have?
Some of 1670 Hazelhurst Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Hazelhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Hazelhurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Hazelhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1670 Hazelhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1670 Hazelhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 1670 Hazelhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1670 Hazelhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Hazelhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Hazelhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1670 Hazelhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Hazelhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1670 Hazelhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Hazelhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 Hazelhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
