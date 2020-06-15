Amenities

1670 Hazelhurst Drive (Dog-Friendly) - True 4-bedroom ranch with updates to include newly painted interior and new carpet! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen, which also opens to the formal dining room. Or close off the French doors, and use the dining room as an office, playroom, or den.

Large, open great room with laminate floors and wood-burning fireplace. Plenty of room!

Large master suite with tile floor, walk-in closet, updated vanity, and private shower/commode area. Good-sized other bedrooms, too, in neutral paint tones.



Fully fenced yard and storage shed.



Owner welcomes dogs, but no cats, please.



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin Fee included in the rent.



No Cats Allowed



