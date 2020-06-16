All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:50 AM

1613 Veanna Dr

1613 Veanna Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1613 Veanna Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and spacious home. Freshly painted. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms.,Great Room W/ Fireplace, Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk-In Closets Heating & Central A/C Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, W/D Hookups Carpet/ Vinyl Floors Smoke Alarms, Ceiling Fans, Window Treatments, Storm Doors Private Patio Single Car Garage. Pets: Yes with a minimum of $300.00 non refundable pet deposit. Plus $30.00 more a month on rent. Electric: PWC Water: PWC Sewer: PWC. Close to shopping and Fort Bragg You will love it. It will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Veanna Dr have any available units?
1613 Veanna Dr has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Veanna Dr have?
Some of 1613 Veanna Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Veanna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Veanna Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Veanna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Veanna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1613 Veanna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Veanna Dr does offer parking.
Does 1613 Veanna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Veanna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Veanna Dr have a pool?
No, 1613 Veanna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Veanna Dr have accessible units?
No, 1613 Veanna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Veanna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Veanna Dr has units with dishwashers.
