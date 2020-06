Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel

159 Maxwell St. (No Pets) - This Historical 1 bed/1 bath apartment was renovated to highlight it's original floors, beams and ceiling rafters.

Other features include stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer unit.

With tons of character, all original features are over 100 years old!



This building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is identified as Certified Historic Structure by the NC Department of Cultural Resources and National Park Service.



Contact our rental office to schedule a viewing appointment: 910-323-8666



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**



No Pets Allowed



